We scan the internet for brand new articles

Tweet Of The Hour is a slackbot that nudges you to share trending content every hour. It’s proven to get you more followers and more leads.
Our bot is always on a lookout for new stuff. As soon as a writer presses the publish button, the bot captures the article and starts tracking its performance. It's super fast - it doesn't take more than 15 mins to find new posts and track them.
We track the number of shares, likes or upvotes a new post gets across various social media channels. Our Virality Prediction Algorithm (VPA) uses that data to spot stuff that's about to go viral. The bot is also aware of the blow-up delay - sometimes an article goes viral hours after it's posted. Tweet Of The Hour will send it in your direction right before it explodes.
We'll nudge you, every hour, to share trending content with your audience. The bot will send you the rundown of a viral post with a button to easily tweet the post right from your slack. The more quality content you share, the more followers you'll get and the more leads you’ll generate. Simple.
✔ Curated Content
✔ Delivered Hourly
✔ Easily Sharable